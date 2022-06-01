Collins Aerospace to produce NASA’s next-generation spacesuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace has been selected to outfit the next generation of space explorers.

Collins Aerospace, along with ILC Dover and Oceaneering, have designed new suits that astronauts could wear when working outside the International Space Station and on the moon within the next decade.

The suits offer enhanced mobility, weigh less than the current spacesuits, and allow for increased mission times. They were designed to accommodate nearly every astronaut body type and can rapidly incorporate new technologies.

“Astronauts returning to the moon and venturing beyond need a spacesuit that’s as modern as their new missions,” said Dan Burbank, senior technical fellow at Collins Aerospace and former NASA astronaut. “The next-gen spacesuit is lighter, more modular, a better fit, and easily adaptable, which means that wherever the journey into space may lead, our crew will be ready.”

Collins Aerospace designed the first spacesuit that allowed astronauts to walk on the moon, as well as the suit NASA astronauts currently use when operating outside the International Space Station.

”Collins was there when the first man walked on the moon, and we’ll be there when humankind goes back,” said Phil Jasper, president of Mission Systems for Collins Aerospace.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.