Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Collins Aerospace to produce NASA’s next-generation spacesuit

Collins Aerospace selected to provide new spacesuit for ISS crew and Artemis moon missions...
Collins Aerospace selected to provide new spacesuit for ISS crew and Artemis moon missions (PHOTO BY: COLLINS AEROSPACE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace has been selected to outfit the next generation of space explorers.

Collins Aerospace, along with ILC Dover and Oceaneering, have designed new suits that astronauts could wear when working outside the International Space Station and on the moon within the next decade.

The suits offer enhanced mobility, weigh less than the current spacesuits, and allow for increased mission times. They were designed to accommodate nearly every astronaut body type and can rapidly incorporate new technologies.

“Astronauts returning to the moon and venturing beyond need a spacesuit that’s as modern as their new missions,” said Dan Burbank, senior technical fellow at Collins Aerospace and former NASA astronaut. “The next-gen spacesuit is lighter, more modular, a better fit, and easily adaptable, which means that wherever the journey into space may lead, our crew will be ready.”

Collins Aerospace designed the first spacesuit that allowed astronauts to walk on the moon, as well as the suit NASA astronauts currently use when operating outside the International Space Station.

”Collins was there when the first man walked on the moon, and we’ll be there when humankind goes back,” said Phil Jasper, president of Mission Systems for Collins Aerospace.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

For the first time in program history, the Mankato boys’ lacrosse team is hosting a section...
Mankato boys’ lacrosse team makes program history
Each can will have a member of the Mankato local band; City Mouse which will be their 50th year...
Mankato Brewery releases new RibFest beer
The biggest change to the 2022 season was changing from Friday night to Wednesday
Fairmont Raceway gearing up their engines for another season
Local libraries offer summer reading programs
Miss Iowa Competition hits Adler Theatre on June 10-11
Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competitions hit Adler stage June 10-11