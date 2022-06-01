Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Connecting Kids program receives $9,700 water safety grant

The grant from the Minnesota Department of Education will help provide scholarships for swim lessons, lifeguard training certification, and more.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Connecting Kids program receives a $9,700 Water Safety grant.

The grant from the Minnesota Department of Education will help provide scholarships for swim lessons, lifeguard training certification and water safety instructor training.

It will mainly impact low-income families due to the increasing cost of lessons.

Connecting Kids has scholarships available for Swim lessons, Lifeguard Training, Water Safety Instruction Training &...

Posted by Connecting Kids on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Any child living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur Counties that will be in K-12th grade for the upcoming school year and is approved for free-reduced meal programs will qualify for a scholarship.

”A lot of it is to help reduce drowning disparities, but also give kids the confidence to learn how to swim and feel comfortable in the water. To really enjoy what we have in Minnesota and that is lakes, waters, and all of that in the summer,” Connecting Kids coordinator Jenny Stratton said.

According to Connecting Kids, they have partnered with surrounding recreation centers to provide swimming lessons.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Connecting Kids program receives $9,700 water safety grant
Dam Day
Morristown kicks off summer with 37th annual Dam Days celebration
Morristown kicks off summer with 37th annual Dam Days celebration
Louise 'Granny' Hodapp
Cafeteria ‘Granny’ celebrates 50 years at Mayo Clinic in Mankato