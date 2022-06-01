Connecting Kids program receives $9,700 water safety grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Connecting Kids program receives a $9,700 Water Safety grant.

The grant from the Minnesota Department of Education will help provide scholarships for swim lessons, lifeguard training certification and water safety instructor training.

It will mainly impact low-income families due to the increasing cost of lessons.

Any child living in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur Counties that will be in K-12th grade for the upcoming school year and is approved for free-reduced meal programs will qualify for a scholarship.

”A lot of it is to help reduce drowning disparities, but also give kids the confidence to learn how to swim and feel comfortable in the water. To really enjoy what we have in Minnesota and that is lakes, waters, and all of that in the summer,” Connecting Kids coordinator Jenny Stratton said.

According to Connecting Kids, they have partnered with surrounding recreation centers to provide swimming lessons.

