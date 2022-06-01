Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cooler than average; a few showers by the weekend

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure over the Northern Plains will keep us dry and comfortably cool for the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Saturday and continuing into next week. Temperatures will remain below average - in the upper 60s to low 70s - through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and calm, with lows dropping into the upper 40s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front will slip through late Thursday, and that will lead to slightly cooler temperatures on Friday.

The weekend will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be Saturday, Saturday night into early Sunday with a bit of clearing on Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into early next week with temperatures remaining below average through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Pollen count for allergies today is considered medium to medium-high with very high pollen from...
Sunshine, quiet conditions continue despite high pollen count
Rainfall in the Mankato area is ending the month of May 2022 about 1" below average.
Cool start to June; quiet stretch of weather
Rainfall in the Mankato area is ending the month of May 2022 about 1" below average.
Mitch Keegan's Forecast 5/31/2022
Winds will stay strong through the day today as we see gradual clearing and sunshine by the...
Windy conditions continue, below-average, quieter weather returns