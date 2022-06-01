Cooler than average; a few showers by the weekend

High pressure over the Northern Plains will keep us dry and comfortably cool for the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Saturday and continuing into next week. Temperatures will remain below average - in the upper 60s to low 70s - through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and calm, with lows dropping into the upper 40s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday afternoon. A weak cold front will slip through late Thursday, and that will lead to slightly cooler temperatures on Friday.

The weekend will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be Saturday, Saturday night into early Sunday with a bit of clearing on Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into early next week with temperatures remaining below average through most of next week.

