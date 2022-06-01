Drama Kids to host Ukrainian benefit in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato-based organization is raising money to help children in Ukraine.

Drama Kids provides creative drama education for children and young adults.

Youth from Mankato, St. Peter and New Ulm participate in the local chapter.

And now, they’re teaming up with River Valley String Quartet to help kids across the world.

Drama Kids will host a fundraiser this week with entertainment, Ukrainian food, and arts and crafts.

“A small thing we can do to help, and it’s having fun in the process, so it’s kind of a win-win situation. I know my drama kids are all excited to learn a play and perform it. It’s just going to be a fun night,” said Ray Smart, executive director of Drama Kids Mankato, St. Peter, and New Ulm.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Mankato. You can also give online.

Visit Drama Kids’ website for more information or follow their Facebook page for additional updates.

