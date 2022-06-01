Fairmont Raceway gearing up their engines for another season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Some people enjoy spending their free time on the lake, lounging around or spending it with friends, but others love to hit the race tracks.

“Talking about the race, talking about ways to improve. It gives me a big sense of community and anybody that knows me knows that is my whole focus in life,” co-promoter of Fairmont Raceway Zachriah Gerhardt said.

That is the case for co-promoter of the Fairmont Raceway Zachriah Gerhardt.

“Fairmont was one of the most sought after tracks for a very long time and I think with time we will get that right back to where it was.”

As they kick off a new season at the raceway, the biggest change they’ve made since new ownership is switching from Friday night action to Wednesday.

“The crowd is going to get progressively bigger now that college kids are returning home. High school kids and elementary kids are getting out so the parents aren’t so worried about keeping them late,” Gerhardt explained.

Gerhardt says they wanted to work with the racing scene in the area, especially since it is them and the Jackson Motorplex.

They’ve added some attractions for all of the motor heads to enjoy.

“USRA sanctioned fender cars so we have hobby and street stocks. We have A-mod and B-mod and then we have tuners,” Gerhardt continued.

The track draws drivers from across the state line to start their engines like Sioux City, Algona and Armstrong to name a few.

Gerhardt is excited to take over the Raceway and continue its long-lasting legacy in the city of lakes.

“We are investing every dollar that we can afford to borrow into it to get it back to where it was. To build that back, racing is a great doorway to your community.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.