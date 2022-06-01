First strawberry-linked hepatitis-A case confirmed in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials confirm cases of Hepatitis-A linked to strawberries in the state.

The department of health says one person was hospitalized and has since recovered.

In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada say at least 27 illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people ate FreshKampo and HEB brand strawberries.

The strawberries were purchased between March 5-April 25 at various U.S. retailers, including Aldi, Kroger and Walmart and at Co-op stores in Canada. The strawberries are past their shelf life, but the FDA says consumers who froze them to eat later should throw them away.

According to experts, symptoms usually occur 15 to 50 days after consumption.

