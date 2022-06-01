Your Photos
Iowa DNR program prepares firefighters to help fight western wildfires

Thirty-four Iowa firefighters are preparing to head out west to fight wildfires.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Thirty-four Iowa firefighters are preparing to head out west to fight wildfires.

It’s part of the Iowa DNR’s Forestry Fire Program.

The Iowa DNR says there aren’t a lot of massive wildfires in Iowa. So this training helps their counterparts in places like California and Mexico.

The firefighters learn how to handle several scenarios.

“They’ll be doing the groundwork,” said Ryan Slater of the Iowa DNR Forestry Fire program. “So They’ll be doing things like digging fire lines, or they might be running sprinklers, or they might be running hose, or they might be doing what’s called ‘mop up’ on a wildfire.”

The Iowa DNR said the Iowa team is already set, but if you’d like to take part this year, reach out to the Iowa DNR Forestry Fire Program. You’ll have to apply, finish a 40-hour course, a field-day test and more.

