Judge grants motion for venue change for Fairfield teen accused of murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has granted Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s request to move the jury trial outside of Jefferson County.

Willard Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.

Graber was 66-years-old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

A new venue location is set to be discussed before June 6th, 2022.

