Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes for Junior season

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa men’s basketball student-athlete Kris Murray announced on Wednesday that he is returning for his junior season.

”These past two months have been a tremendous learning process for me,” said Murray. “By going through the NBA Draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa. I can’t wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fan base in the world. Go Hawks!”

Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench. He posted single-season bests in every statistical category last season and improved his scoring average by +9.1 points per game and rebounding average by 3.7 per outing.

“Everyone in our program is very excited to have Kris back,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “We are happy that Kris had a positive experience going through the NBA process. He gained valuable feedback through workouts and conversations with NBA personnel. Kris will be awesome next year.”

