Man arrested after police seize 500 fentanyl pills in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 33-year-old Moorhead man is facing multiple charges after police discovered hundreds of fentanyl pills, cash and a handgun on Tuesday, May 31.

A drug search warrant was conducted in the 1300 block of Belsley Boulevard in Moorhead. Law enforcement found 501 suspected fentanyl pills, which have a street value of approximately $15,000. A handgun and more than $20,000 in cash was also seized and police say a child under the age of one-year-old was in the residence.

Maurice Bell is at the Clay County Correctional Facility on Felony First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Gross Misdemeanor Child Endangerment charges. A family member was able to take custody of the child.

The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Moorhead Police Department, Cass County ND Drug Task Force, the West Central MN Drug Task Force, the South East ND Multi-County Agency Drug Task Force, the MN Bureau of Apprehension, and the Drug Enforcement Administration

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected in the future.

