Mankato boys’ lacrosse team makes program history

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For the first time in program history, the Mankato boys’ lacrosse team is hosting a section playoff game at Kennedy Elementary in a rematch of a close game between Mankato and the New Prague Trojans in the season opener.

The development over the last few years is impressive for a team loaded with scorers.

”We have I think five or six guys that have 20 goals. We love to share the ball. It’s really just a team game I suppose,” Mankato senior Quintin Steindl said.

What began as a rocky start with just two wins in 2016 and 2017 through the first two seasons as a lacrosse program is now a team that’s averaging close to 12 goals per game.

With experience all over the field, this year’s seniors are looking to leave a legacy for the coming years.

“One mark I want to leave is just to put confidence in the younger guys. If you put your mind to something, you’ll eventually reach your goal. I think this year we’re going to reach that goal,” Steindl added.

Now, Mankato hopes to avenge an 8-7 loss to New Prague back on April 19. A lot has changed since then, as the team’s solidified things offensively and defensively.

“We’ve really put all the pieces together, especially on defense. We’re sliding better, more aggressive, getting less penalties, just overall a much better team,” Mankato senior Brady Hoffner said.

Regardless of what happens this postseason, the program is in good hands in the coming years with plenty of young talent coming through.

“Those guys that are younger, we have a good team that leads by example. They’ll have it picked up by the time they’re seniors, and they’ll know exactly what to do in that role,” Mankato senior Braeden Steiert said.

