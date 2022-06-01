Mankato Brewery releases new RibFest beer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the 24th annual Mankato RibFest beer will have a 6-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Each will have a member of the Mankato local band; City Mouse which will be their 50th year on the local music scene.

This is the 2nd year that they have featured a local band that will play at RibFest.

The traditional light German Lager beer 16 oz. cans are being sold in liquor stores across Minnesota

“So the plan is if you do it right, it will be gone right at RibFest so right after RibFest on that Sunday we should be officially done with the beer. So that is our plan, we do have it on draft here also. So, you can get a draft here at the brewery. There may be a few other places that pick it up,” owner of Mankato Brewery Tim Tupy said.

Mankato Brewery will have a release party on Saturday, June 4 starting at 11 a.m.

