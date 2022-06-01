Your Photos
Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen competitions hit Adler stage June 10-11

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities will welcome 30 intelligent and talented young ladies from across the state to compete in the Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Competitions at Davenport’s Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street.

Grace Keller, 2021 Miss Iowa, discusses the excitement surrounding this year’s event set for June 10-11.

The competition--which is held in Davenport every June---is the official preliminary for the state of Iowa in the Miss America Scholarship Competition.

Candidates will compete in the categories of Talent, Red Carpet, On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch, and Lifestyle & Fitness. The culmination of the two-days will find both Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen being crowned on the night of June 11.

In order to compete for Miss Iowa, rules say candidates must be at least 17 years old and cannot be over 25 years old before December 31 in the year of competition. The women must reside, work, or attend school in Iowa, and also need to be awarded a preliminary title from a local competition.

No contestant from Iowa has ever won the national Miss America title, however two Miss Iowa titleholders have been named first runner-up.

Preliminaries for both competitions will begin at 7 p.m. on June 10. Admission is $53 to the Friday festivities. The Finals will be held at 7 p.m. on June 11. Tickets for Saturday evening are available for $63. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.

For more information about the competition visit the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

