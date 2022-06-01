Morristown kicks off summer with 37th annual Dam Days celebration
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Dam Days is held annually on the first weekend after Memorial Day.
The three-day event includes a carnival, parade, fishing contests and many other activities.
The town will also crown its next Miss Morristown.
“They just go on and on about how we are such a little town of under 1,000 that puts on such an amazing event,” said Adrienne O’Rourke, a Dam Days volunteer.
This year’s Dam Days celebration will run Friday through Sunday.
