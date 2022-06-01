NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s officially June which means it’s time to break out the lawn mower as “No Mow May” wraps up.

The city of North Mankato is one of many cities which participated in the pollinator-friendly event.

Staff is reminding residents to come back into compliance with the city code, requiring grass to be no more than six inches tall.

The city also says to not allow grass clippings to enter the street.

