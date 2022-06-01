Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

“No Mow May” wraps up

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s officially June which means it’s time to break out the lawn mower as “No Mow May” wraps up.

The city of North Mankato is one of many cities which participated in the pollinator-friendly event.

Staff is reminding residents to come back into compliance with the city code, requiring grass to be no more than six inches tall.

The city also says to not allow grass clippings to enter the street.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children
Minnesota health officials have confirmed cases of Hepatitis-A linked to strawberries in the...
First strawberry-linked hepatitis-A case confirmed in Minnesota
FILE - The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd...
Rice county authorities to provide update about Morristown arrest
It’s officially June which means it’s time to break out the lawn mower as “No Mow May” wraps...
“No Mow May” wraps up