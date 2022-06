DEER RIVER, MN -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck Deer River on Memorial Day.

According to the NWS, the EF-1 tornado was on the ground for about 2.5 miles Monday night.

Wind speeds reached up to 107 miles per hour.

The tornado did serious damage to homes, businesses, and trees.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.