Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rice county authorities to provide update about Morristown arrest

FILE - The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd...
FILE - The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd Street Southeast in Morristown. Cody Vernon Kolstad, 31, was taken into custody without incident yesterday.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Rice County will provide an update later today after a Morristown man is arrested on charges of probable cause murder.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home just before 12:45 Tuesday morning for a report of a disturbance.

The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd Street Southeast in Morristown.

31-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad was taken into custody without incident yesterday.

Kolstad is currently in Rice County jail awaiting a court appearance.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m., we will have the latest information later tonight on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested