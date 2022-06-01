Southern Minnesota candidates file for August primary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates to file for office in Minnesota.

Fresh out of a special primary election that saw Brad Finstad win the Republican ballot by just 400 votes, the vacant seat in Minnesota’s First Congressional District will be filled during the special election on Aug. 9.

“The First Congressional District elections are part of what makes this a busy year. The Congressional District, after all, is a big chunk of real estate within the state of Minnesota, it’s not just one county, it’s many counties, it’s a big section of Minnesota,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said.

That same seat will be up for grabs in November’s general election, the primary for which is Aug. 9, the same day as the seat’s special election.

“August 9 will be two separate elections if you live in the First Congressional District. It will be the regular primary election that everyone else in Minnesota is voting in, meaning the primary election to decide who’s going to be on the November ballot. But if you live in the CD1 area, it is also a different kind of election on the same day. It is also the general special election to fill the portion of the unexpired term of Congressman Hagedorn,” explained Simon.

At this time, both major party winners of the special primary, Jeff Ettinger and Brad Finstad, have filed for the November election.

This means that a pair of main party candidates could run against one another twice in the same year.

That’s not guaranteed, however, as Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal), who lost the Republican ballot to Finstad in a narrow race, has filed to run for the new term, meaning the battle for the Republican seat will be renewed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.