Southern Minnesota libraries offer summer reading programs

The summer reading programs will engage kids to read through prizes and immersive events.
For some grandmothers, like Julie Schmillen, it’s essential to keep kids’ noses in their books throughout the summer.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Libraries have released their summer reading programs, allowing book-lovers of all ages to participate in events for prizes.

For some grandmothers, like Julie Schmillen, it’s essential to keep kids’ noses in their books throughout the summer.

“Well, Maggie is like a sponge. She absorbs everything. She loves to read, she loves to learn new things, and she’s always curious. I just feel it’s important for kids to go to the library early on,” Schmillen said.

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, stimulating a child’s brain with reading can improve physical and mental health.

“When it comes to imaginative play, and especially with this library program, that’s going to build a lot of connection. It’s going to help with social skills, it’s going to help with developing family relationships,” social worker Alexis Cote-Sands said.

“We just hope that they check out as many books as they want to this summer, and the prizes are just an added benefit for it,” said Hallie Uhrich, assistant director at the North Mankato Taylor Library.

There’s more than just reading and prizes - there are adventures, too. With themes of nature and urban legends, participants can physically immerse themselves in these summer reading programs.

The Blue Earth County Library will decorate its space to look like a forest, with hand-made attractions based on Minnesotan folklore, like Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. The Taylor Library in North Mankato will focus on giving out prizes to keep young readers, like Maggie, engaged and excited to read.

“And there’s a wide variety of books and interaction with kids. I think it’s important to do when they’re young, and they carry it through adulthood. It’s an incredible learning experience for children,” Schmillen said.

