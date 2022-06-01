Sunshine, quiet conditions continue despite high pollen count

Quiet conditions will continue in the area following a stormy Memorial Day weekend as allergens increase in the area throughout the day.

We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day today with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s through the afternoon hours. Despite the quiet conditions in the area, the allergen count is medium to medium-high for pollen in the area. The highest pollen count comes from tree pollen today, followed by grass, with little to no effect from ragweed.

The allergen content/pollen count will remain relatively high over the next several days across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Skies will become partly cloudy by the late afternoon and evening hours with a few light sprinkles possible, though we should stay on the dry side. Clouds will linger in the area tonight before clearing out around midnight. As clouds clear out, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning.

Skies will remain on the clear side tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to take advantage of. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Winds will also become breezy as they reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible for some areas. A few clouds will move through the area tomorrow afternoon, but skies will be mostly sunny overall, with clouds clearing by tomorrow evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain quiet and sunny for the majority of the day with temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s across the area. Winds will be lighter Friday up to 10 mph as sunshine sticks around throughout the day. We will see an increase in cloud coverage across the area Friday night with showers and a few thunderstorms possible returning to the area overnight as we make our way into Saturday.

Cloudy skies with on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms possible will continue throughout the weekend and the start of next week. Showers will start to clear out by Tuesday night. Due to the cloudy conditions mixed with showers and a few thunderstorms, temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid- to upper-60s throughout the weekend and the start of next week.

Cloudy skies will continue to linger after showers clear out, but temperatures will return to the low 70s by the middle to end of next week.

