Thompson found guilty in Cloquet triple murder

CARLTON, MN -- A jury found a Cloquet man guilty in a 2020 murder that left three people dead.

The verdict was reached around 6:30 p.m., after several hours of deliberating at the Carlton County courthouse Tuesday.

Sheldon Thompson, 35, killed Jackie Defoe, her toddler Kevin, and unborn baby at their Cloquet home in March 2020.

He was originally charged with three counts of second degree murder and was also indicted on premediated first degree murder charges.

He was found guilty on all charges against him, meaning he could face up to life in prison.

Sentencing is expected to be held June 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

