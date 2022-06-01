Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

World record attempt in Council Bluffs set for June 19, during College World Series

(KY3)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs plans to host a world record attempt for playing the largest game of catch.

The attempt will happen on June 19th, which is on Father’s Day and during the College World Series, within view of Charles Schwab Field.

The CB Parks and Recreation Department is inviting people to join the attempt at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park for a bigger baseball-themed event.

Games and activities will get underway at 3:30 p.m. The world record attempt will be at 6 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. performance of the IWCC band and a screening of “Field of Dreams” at dusk.

The 3:30 p.m. activities will include whiffle ball home run derby, fastest pitch contests, longest throw contests, accuracy throws, dizzy bat races, bace racing, fly ball catch, glitter tattoos, prizes, and more. Food trucks will be on-site.

Registration for the record-breaking attempt is free and will happen on-site. Each pair who registers will receive a free keepsake baseball.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested