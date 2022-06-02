Your Photos
1938 gas pumps returned to former glory

The restoration process included a restored pump frame, globe lights and historically accurate signage
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society has been working to restore the former Dodge/Plymouth service station to it’s 1938 design.

The station closed in the early 1960s and eventually became an auto parts store.

The restoration process included a restored pump frame, globe lights and historically accurate signage.

This aligned with the historical society’s motto for preserving and restoring history in the area.

It’s fitting since it is right next door and apart of their exhibit.

”It is going to make people stop and come around the corner or the block to check it out. We are going to encourage people to stop and check it out. Then check out the historical society museum which is right next door. It will kind of be like a flashing neon sign saying see me see me,” executive director of Brown County Historical Society Kathleen Backer said.

The Brown County Historical Society is going to revamp the outside, and put in area gas stations throughout history as well.

