19th Songs on the Lawn kicks off today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kick-off of Songs on the Lawn in Mankato.

It’s the 19th year of the event, held each Thursday in June at the Civic Center Plaza.

Indie pop rock band “Space Hug” kicks off the five-week long concert series, alongside local food vendors and businesses.

Once again, those interested can check out all the action from 11 a.m.-1 p.m each Thursday in June.

