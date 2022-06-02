Your Photos
All-terrain track chairs unveiled at some Minnesota state parks

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting Thursday, people with disabilities will be able to experience some Minnesota park trails easier thanks to new all-terrain track chairs.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said one in four Americans live with some form disability. For people with physical disabilities, experiencing the outdoors can be difficult.

The new all-terrain track chairs are electric powered and have treads that are able to trek over rough terrain, including mud, sand and snow.

The chairs are available at six state parks, including Camden State Park, Crow Wing State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park, Maplewood State Park and Myre-Big Island State Park. There is also an adaptive beach chair at McCarthy Beach State Park. Locally, track chairs are available at Chester Woods, Oxbow Park and Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

“Being in the chair, within a couple minutes, you really gain an understanding of what it’s like to have your body go places where it’s never been able to before,” Minnesota Council on Disability Communications Officer Brittanie Wilson said.

To reserve a chair, the DNR recommends people call ahead of time. Park staff are not able to help with transferring to a chair, it’s also recommended that a friend, family member or caregiver come with to help.

According to the DNR, people do not need to provide proof of a disability before using the chairs.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

