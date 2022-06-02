Beautiful spring weather continues Friday, showers returning for the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another beautiful day is on deck before showers arrive late Friday. Tonight, any fair-weather cumulus clouds that remain will die off as the sun sets. Lows tonight will dip into the mid to upper 40s under a clear sky, winds will remain out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph. Friday, expect some fair weather cumulus clouds to redevelop as things heat back up. Overall Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s with winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.

Friday night will start off dry, showers and isolated thunderstorms develop after midnight as lows fall into the 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers continue throughout Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday, temps rebound back into the 70s with an isolated shower not ruled out.

Below-average temperatures and chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into next week.

