Derailed train spills coal into Mississippi River in Allamakee County

Railroad
Railroad(stephswift / Pixabay)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Iowa (KTTC) – A Canadian Pacific train derailment in Allamakee County caused coal to spill into the Mississippi River.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday about four miles south of Lansing, just south of the Lansing power plant.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 10 coal cars derailed, but only one tipped an unknown amount of coal into the river. No fuel or other products were spilled.

Staff from Canadian Pacific Railroad worked on the derailment.

Iowa DNR staff also helped with cleanup.

