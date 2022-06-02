Entrepreneur Pop-Up Project to support local business and trade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local hobbyists and crafters looking to build on their expertise and experience now have a chance to work with established entrepreneurs and other business owners.

The organization REV Blue Earth announced an upcoming Entrepreneur Pop-Up Project.

The 10-week mentorship program will pair a local business owner with an established entrepreneur who can share their experience and expertise. The two will then work together in preparation of a Pop-Up store.

A pop-up store, or flash retailing, is a retail store that is opened temporarily for a short period of time before closing down.

Applications for the project can be submitted until July 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.