Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Entrepreneur Pop-Up Project to support local business and trade

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local hobbyists and crafters looking to build on their expertise and experience now have a chance to work with established entrepreneurs and other business owners.

The organization REV Blue Earth announced an upcoming Entrepreneur Pop-Up Project.

The 10-week mentorship program will pair a local business owner with an established entrepreneur who can share their experience and expertise. The two will then work together in preparation of a Pop-Up store.

A pop-up store, or flash retailing, is a retail store that is opened temporarily for a short period of time before closing down.

Applications for the project can be submitted until July 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

FILE - United Hospital District (UHD) announced today that its Foundation Board has selected...
United Hospital District Foundation announces scholarship awards
Today marks the kick-off of Songs on the Lawn in Mankato. It’s the 19th year of the event, held...
19th Songs on the Lawn kicks off today
Pleasant temperatures but breezy winds can be expected across the area by this afternoon.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 6-2-22
Today marks the kick-off of Songs on the Lawn in Mankato. It’s the 19th year of the event, held...
19th Songs on the Lawn kicks off today