Howard scores 22, Dream beat Lynx 84-76

FILE - Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-76 on Wednesday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points, Kristy Wallace made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-76 on Wednesday night.

Wallace, a rookie from Baylor, entered with just five 3-pointers on the season. She finished 5 of 6 from long range to help Atlanta go 12 for 28.

Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each scored 13 points for Atlanta (6-3). Monique Billings had 10 points and nine rebounds. Wheeler also had nine of the Dream’s 21 assists on 33 made baskets.

Atlanta forced Minnesota into 24 turnovers as Aari McDonald had seven steals.

Kayla McBride scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota (2-8), which sits in last place in the WNBA standings. Nikolina Milic added 14 points.

Atlanta led 43-37 at halftime behind 12 points from Howard.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

