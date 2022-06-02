Kato Karate Online to launch with celebrity support

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kato Karate started in 2016 with the goal of child development through martial arts.

They’ve been working within the community since then, but now, they are expanding their reach globally.

Kato Karate Online is an online initiative that hopes to take what kids learn in the studio to kids online, with live video classes 4 times a week.

“Kato Karate Online is life skills disguised as martial arts,” said Tim Flynn, owner of Kato Karate.

The initiative has caught the attention of names across the fitness community.

Celebrity fitness instructor Eric the Trainer has partnered with Kato Karate, along with other celebrities such as actor Victor Rodriguez, chef Andre Rush, former NFL player Zach Sudfeld and US Sumo Champion Dan Kalbfleish.

Eric the Trainer has hosted fitness television shows and personally trains many actors and celebrities at his gym in Los Angeles.

“It’s kind of like Boy Scouts. I want these kids to be trustworthy, helpful, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent, and it’s guys like Tim Flynn who puts in the work day in and day out to make a difference in these kids’ lives,” Eric the Trainer said.

Kato Karate hoped that these online classes can get kids over any fear or inhibitions that they may have about being active and healthy.

“My goal with them is to get them ready to come to group classes. So I can be working out with a kid in LA, online Zoom, and then he can go join his martial arts school down the road,” said Flynn

The involved celebrities plan on using their platforms to introduce kids and parents around the world to available resources for health and child development.

“With my platforms that I have both on television, live events, online, I am going to let the world know that there is an incredible option, which is Kato Karate, for parents that are concerned about the future and want to have a better future,” said Eric the Trainer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.