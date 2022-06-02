Your Photos
LGBTQ+ groups working towards more acceptance as Pride Month begins

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - June marks the beginning of Pride Month, a month set aside for members of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate and be proud of who they are.

“It is a safe place and we want to make sure that it continues to be a safe place for people in the community to be able to be who they are and to be able to express that in whatever that looks like to them,” South Central Minnesota Pride Board Chair Charlie Johnston said.

South Central Minnesota Pride is an organization whose mission is to promote visibility and pride in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and allied communities in our area.

“There is not a problem being engaged or interacting with someone who has a different gender identity or a different sexual orientation than you do, that’s okay,” Johnston said.

In a changing political climate, South Central Minnesota Pride promotes acceptance in a more rural part of the state which its leaders say can be challenging.

“There is still harassment that goes on with the LGBT community,” Johnston said. “There were some hate crimes that took place in New Ulm a couple of weeks ago that did not get the proper legal handling that they should have or might have if they were in a larger city.

“You are not alone other people have gone through the same situation prior to you, and other people will go through that situation after you,” Johnston continued. “We are all in it together.”

