Mankato art fair changes name following cease-and-desist order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes.

The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010.

But this year, they will be changing the name of the event.

Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago Old Town Art Fair this week, requesting that the name be changed.

Mankato’s event will now be called the Riverfront Art Fair.

This change happens alongside other tweaks to the annual festival, which is partnering with the Old Town Association for the first time this year.

“Because they’re all really capable, really smart people, we made the name change and we just went about our business as usual. So we’ve just really been focused on exactly what we need to get done for the fair. The name change is kind of a hiccup, but it’s not gonna change what we’re doing,” organizer Jenn Melby-Kelley said.

The Riverfront Art Fair will take place Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.