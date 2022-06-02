MAPS kicking off their summer meals program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - kids aged eighteen years and younger at no cost to them or their families.

All the kids have to do is show up and eat at one of the designated meal hours.

The free meals run from June 13th - August 19th and will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Meals are available at Bridges Community, Eagle Lake Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Prairie Winds Middle School and Monroe Elementary.

Some items on the menu include pizza, chicken patties and burgers.

”It’s important for us to continue to offer free meals during the summertime. Hungry minds do not learn and we want to make sure that students can stay healthy and ready for our next school year,”

Inflation and supply chain issue have been difficult for Mankato Public Schools, and are presenting a challenge for the summer program and upcoming school year.

”Pricing has gone up considerably compared to what it was when we first started the pandemic and we are doing the best we can to make sure that we are still serving our students nutritious and delicious meals every day. The amount that we receive for a meal is set already for the year. So, if prices go up then we just have to make due with that and do the best we can,” director of nutrition services for Mankato Area Public School Darcy Stueber said.

Breakfast hours run from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.; lunch is at 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

