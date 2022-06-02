Matt Benda withdraws bid for Congress

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Matt Benda has withdrawn his candidacy for congress in Minnesota’s First Congressional District.

Benda was running for the seat of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Congress.

He says “running for higher office can be a toll on candidates both emotionally and financially.”

Benda is joining with other Republicans in endorsing Brad Finstad in his run to fill the seat in congress.

