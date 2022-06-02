Your Photos
Morristown man arrested, charged in death of roommate

A Morristown man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of his housemate.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - A Morristown man is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of his housemate.

Thirty-two-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad was arrested early yesterday morning after Rice County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home in Morristown.

The caller told dispatchers that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel, was dead. Authorities say Kolstad told dispatchers that deputies needed to take him into custody.

Deputies arrived and found Stoeckel in his bed with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck.

According to a criminal complaint, Kolstad told the deputy that he had shot Stoeckel in the head.

Kolstad is currently in Rice County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, so we’re working through that in our investigation about what led up to the moment that Mr. Stoeckel got shot,” Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said.

A bail hearing is set for Thursday in Rice County District Court.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

