Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police investigate double homicide at home daycare in N. Carolina

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.(Courtney Cole/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home daycare Thursday morning, WBTV reports.

B&T Learning Center owner Sharon Chambers and her nephew Benny Sloan Jr. were found dead by Chambers’ adult daughter, according to a family member.

Police say they were both shot and killed at the childcare home just after 8 a.m. Thursday. No children were at the residence at the time.

According to police, this shooting was domestic-related and not a random act of violence.

The learning center serves children up to 12 years old and has a 3-star license from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Child Development and Early Education.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the...
Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims remembered
Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Houses in the Carolinas are at risk as sea levels continue to rise.
Rising sea levels eroding land, devouring homes on coast