Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project begins Monday

The Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project will begin Monday in Mankato.

The setup for the demonstration will take place this Friday and the road will be closed through the weekend.

“We are going to get rid of the existing paving markings and install new paving markings. Some planters and liners to kind of help provide more of the actual feel of what the future road could look like, so we can get the best real-life feel for folks, so we can get good feedback on that,” explained Michael McCarty, assistant engineer for the City of Mankato.

The project will reduce the current four to two lanes between Plum and Rock Streets.

It will also add a new center lane for left turns.

The reduction will make room for wider sidewalks, which businesses and pedestrians are excited about.

“For Hazelkin and Bumbelou it means that more people will be able to slow down, stop and see what we have to offer. not just our stores but every store in the old town,” said Paige Miller, an employee at Hazelkin and Bumbelou.

The travel time for the thousands of drivers that go through Riverfront Drive every day is expected to increase no more than 30 seconds.

Businesses in Old Town Mankato plan to make that extra time worth it by continuing to bring new art and creating events and opportunities.

“Do you really want to just drive through something that you are just passing by,” said Mike Hahn, Director of South-Central MN Small Business Development Center, “Or do you really want to drive through something and say hey wait that’s a neat restaurant, wait that’s a neat taproom, hey wait there is going to be a band there tonight. Those are the type of things I think are missing in the elements in this part of Old Town. I think it is important that this project is done, and it is done, and it is also done right,” added Hahn.

The Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project is anticipated to last through March 2023.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato.

To share ideas by phone, or if another format or translation is needed, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

Written ideas may be given to customer service staff at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, or placed in the dropbox outside the building.

