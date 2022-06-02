Your Photos
Road closed following crash in Montgomery

FILE - Portions of Highway 13 near Montgomery are closed at the moment following a semi-on-car crash this morning.(AP Images)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Portions of Highway 13 near Montgomery are closed at the moment following a semi-on-car crash this morning.

The road is closed between 171st Avenue and County Road 140 for all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation on 151st Ave, the road connecting Highway 99 to County Road 21.

Our reporter on the scene tells us multiple agencies are responding to the crash.

MnDOT expects the road to reopen around 2 p.m.

