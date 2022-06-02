Sunshine & breezy today, showers return for the weekend

Despite cooler than average temperatures we will continue to see sunshine with a breeze in the area today ahead of showers and possible thunderstorms return for the upcoming weekend.

Sunshine has been prominent in the area for a couple of days now, and it’s going to continue through the day today. We will see mostly sunny skies with little to no cloud coverage today. Temperatures will remain below average, though still pleasant as highs are projected to be in the mid-70s by this afternoon. We will also see a breeze pick up by this afternoon as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Thankfully winds will die down late tonight as skies stay clear and temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start off with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures rising into the low 70s by the afternoon hours. As we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, clouds will gradually start to increase as they move in from the west. Following the cloudy skies will be our next system, bringing us several days of scattered showers with some thunderstorms possible.

Showers with a few thunderstorms possible will return Friday night and continue into Saturday. Thankfully, as of this morning, we are not looking at strong or severe thunderstorms in the area. Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the weekend and into the start of next week. Cloudy skies mixed with these rain chances will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs hovering in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers are projected to start clearing out of the area Wednesday of next week. As they clear out, we will see a slight decrease in clouds as skies become partly cloudy heading into the end of next week. Temperatures will also start to gradually rise back into the low to mid-70s through the end of next week and the start of next weekend.

