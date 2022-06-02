Your Photos
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

The investigation to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas is raising more questions (CNN, KABB, WOAI, FACEBOOK, ELSA G RUIZ, KPRC, FAMILY PHOTOS, RYAN RAMIREZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from inside the school building, a Texas state senator said Thursday.

Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary as the shooting was taking place May 24 did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that calls were going to the city police but were not communicated to Arredondo.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said last week that police didn’t breach the classroom where the gunman was holed up faster because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

___

Blebierg reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

