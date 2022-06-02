Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Thief smashes bride and groom’s car windows, steals valuables during wedding ceremony

A thief broke into the car of a bride and groom as they were exchanging their wedding vows. (Source: KMOV)
By Russell Kinsaul and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – While a bride and groom in Missouri were exchanging their wedding vows, a thief was breaking into their car and stealing important personal documents, according to officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in that happened Saturday at the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge Historic Site.

The couple said they fell in love with the park for their wedding venue, and the ceremony went “perfectly” until they walked out to the parking lot and found two broken windows on the passenger side of their car.

“I’m trying not to be too frustrated, because I don’t want them to have had that power to ruin our day,” said bride Dianna Sikes.

Sikes said she wasn’t sure what documentation she would need for the marriage license, so she brought her birth certificate, social security card, and even her late husband’s death affidavit. The thief took those documents, as well as her purse that had her checkbook, medications and glasses. The suspect also stole the matron-of-honor’s purse, which had a checkbook and a handgun.

Now, the couple is scrambling to close bank accounts and replace documents before the thief can steal Sikes’ identity and drain their accounts.

The couple said the car had tinted windows and the items in the car were hidden from view. They believe the suspect saw the bride and matron-of-honor get out of the car without carrying their purses and saw an opportunity. The sheriff’s department has assigned a detective to the case.

The park has a surveillance camera, but the couple said they were told it was struck by lightning and disabled in a recent storm.

Recently, the bride changed her car insurance from full coverage to liability coverage, so insurance won’t cover the $530 cost to replace the windows. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the couple recover from their losses from the car break-in.

The sheriff’s department recommends people leave any valuables in the trunk of the car.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Richard Lapidus recalls what he saw when the hot-air balloon crashed in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Witness describes hot-air balloon crash
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Avenatti sentenced to 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels