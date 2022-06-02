Your Photos
United Hospital District Foundation announces scholarship awards

FILE - United Hospital District (UHD) announced today that its Foundation Board has selected eight recipients for their Healthcare Scholarship Award Program for the 2021-2022 school year.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - United Hospital District (UHD) announced today that its Foundation Board has selected eight recipients for their Healthcare Scholarship Award Program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Scholarships of $1,000 were offered to seniors from six area high schools.

To be eligible, a senior had to be accepted into an accredited academic program and planning to major in a healthcare field.

Applicants were required to write an essay touching on their educational and career goals and influences as well as provide verification of their current grade point average and a letter of recommendation from a non-family member.

The winners are:

  • Blue Earth Area High School: Callena Ferguson, Pre-Med with an Integrative Medicine emphasis, University of Arizona; and Kylie Rosenau, Biochemistry/Pre-Med, South Dakota State University.
  • Fairmont Jr/Sr High School: Alec Reutzel, Biology/Pre-Med, Augustana University; and Carissa Saxton, Rehabilitation Science/Pre-Physical Therapy, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
  • Granda Huntley East Chain High School: Merissa Cartwright, Nursing, South Dakota State University.
  • North Iowa High School: Leah Kramersmeier, Radiology Tech, Iowa Central Community College.
  • North Union High School: Rachel Henricksen, Nursing, Northwestern College.
  • United South Central High School: Skylar Niebuhr, Nursing, University of North Dakota.

“The Foundation was very excited to have so many wonderful candidates to choose from,” said said Paula Kabe, UHD Foundation Coordinator. “Final decisions were especially difficult since all applicants were so similar in academic achievement, school activity, and community service.”

