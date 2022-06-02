Waseca High School leads Minnesota education with new engineering program

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca High School builds itself toward innovation as it becomes the first school in Minnesota to adopt the Siemens Corporation’s Engineering Curriculum. But, the curriculum didn’t fall into the hands of Waseca- it was *grabbed by passionate educators, like Bill Kuschel, who want better opportunities for students.

“My real hope for this is that we can start connecting more and more with industry. So we’ve bridged the gap between school and business. That’s a professional goal of mine, that I want to make those relationships stronger between myself, my students, our school, and then the businesses right here in Waseca- but also in the regional area, as well,” engineering teacher Bill Kuschel said.

Not only are the teachers excited to bridge the education gap and apply real-world, company-branded projects into the classroom, but the student are, as well.

“Mr. Kuschel has talked about the new C.A.T. program that we’re gonna learn. And I’m happy that I’m going to learn a new one- that would add another one that I would know how to use then- as well as being able to do more projects in class,” high school student Grant Cox said.

The curriculum applies project-based learning, allowing students to work as a team on hands-on projects that exist in real-time.

“That’s the beauty about project-based learning. There’s new problems and new projects every year. And the more we partner with industry, the more problems that we can help them solve- here, in this particular classroom. And so, that’s been a bit of emphasis that we’ve been doing, in particular with manufacturing, in this region,” Director of Innovation and Career Pathways of Waseca Public School Clint Link said.

And students can receive credit-recognition for colleges with 2-year or 4-year STEM programs, after they graduate high school.

“Identifying the fact that any young person that goes through this kind of education, you want them in your classroom, you want them working there. Because they have the drive and the desire,” Director of Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence said.

The drive and desire given to students by their instructors, wanting to give their students more than just a classroom experience.

“And I said yes. And I continue to say yes, because I like to learn, I like to give my students opportunities. It’s just an exciting time,” Kuschel said.

