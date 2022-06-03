Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church.

The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told reporters that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

FILE - A jury found a man guilty of murder and other counts Thursday in a shooting at a...
Man convicted of murder in Minnesota clinic attack
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes reacts during the fifth inning of the first baseball...
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees’ Cortes
The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.
Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; shooter reportedly dead