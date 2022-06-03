Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress

The House Judiciary committee met on gun control, "Protecting Our Kids Act." (CNN/POOL/KABB/WOAI/KSAT/KCPQ/WNYW/KSWB/WICS/HOUSE TV/SENATE TV/GETTY IMAGES)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee next week in an effort to bring home the devastation of America’s gun violence epidemic.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, said Friday the hearing will examine the human impact of gun violence and the urgency for lawmakers to enact gun control legislation.

“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” Maloney said in a statement. “This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that.”

The panel for Wednesday’s hearing will include testimony from the mother of a 20-year-old man who was shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 12 days later.

Source: CNN, WLEX, POOL

The panel will also hear from Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader who covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to survive the shooting rampage in Uvalde. The committee said the testimonies will take place either in person or virtually.

The announcement of the hearing comes days after the Oversight Committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in both recent shootings. The committee, controlled by a Democratic majority, is no stranger to examining gun violence in America. But the recent spate of killings has reached a boiling point on Capitol Hill and around the country.

It also comes a day after President Joe Biden issued his strongest appeal yet for Congress to take action on guns as bipartisan talks are intensifying among a core group of senators.

It's America's epidemic. (Source: CNN/KOKI/KTVA/KTUL/KSAT/KABB/WOAI/WKBW/ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY/FACEBOOK/BIGGDAWGG RELLY/TOOY JOHNSON)

The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House — which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.

A House package debated Thursday — and approved by a committee, 25-19 — is less sweeping but includes a provision raising the required age for buying semi-automatic firearms to 21. It still faces slim chances in the Senate.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

The sheriff's office said the fatal shooting that took place outside of Cornerstone Church was...
Shooting outside Iowa church was targeted act, sheriff says
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, officials say
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war