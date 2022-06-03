Your Photos
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers.

Company spokeswoman Julie Ketchum said high demand for people with commercial driver’s licenses has created the shortage. She said the yard waste pickup suspensions could last weeks and could expand to other cities going forward.

Robbinsdale Alderman Pat Backen says the company’s customers deserve better.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

