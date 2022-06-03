Greater Mankato Diversity Council celebrating Juneteenth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Diversity Council is putting together their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration.

The Diversity Council is inviting every member of the community to celebrate the historical beginnings of African American independence in the United States.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday just last year.

Mankato’s event will feature guest speakers, business booths and other activities.

”This event, just like every other event is physically to educate the people about the importance of that day. We need to have more events like this, more conversations to talk about such an event. What it means because it is apart of U.S. history and it’s very important to be educated about it,” Executive Director for Greater Mankato Diversity Council Mohamed Alsadig said.

The event will take place on June 19th at 10 Civic Center Plaza from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

