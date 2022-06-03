Highway 169 bridge repairs almost finished

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Repairs on the Highway 169 Bridge near Lookout Drive in Mankato are almost complete.

MnDOT says the northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout Drive and Center street is expected to reopen on Saturday.

The southbound off-ramp will be closed for at least another week according to MNDOT staff.

The bridge has been closed since early May to replace the bridge deck beam and barrier.

Repairs were needed after a truck hit the bridge last October.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.