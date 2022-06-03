Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Highway 169 bridge repairs almost finished

MnDOT says the northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout Drive and Center street is expected to reopen on Saturday.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Repairs on the Highway 169 Bridge near Lookout Drive in Mankato are almost complete.

MnDOT says the northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout Drive and Center street is expected to reopen on Saturday.

The southbound off-ramp will be closed for at least another week according to MNDOT staff.

The bridge has been closed since early May to replace the bridge deck beam and barrier.

Repairs were needed after a truck hit the bridge last October.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

A local women and minority-owned non-profit that aims to infuse equity into the community.
Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town
Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development...
Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town
MnDOT says the northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout Drive and Center street is...
Highway 169 bridge repairs almost finished
Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) installed a new beam Tuesday, May 10, 2022,...
Repairs to Hwy. 169 ramp in North Mankato nearly complete