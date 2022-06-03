Defending champion LSH tops New Ulm in 11-inning thriller
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The defending Class AA champion Le Sueur-Henderson Giants squared off against the top-seeded New Ulm Eagles in the Section 2AA Championship Thursday night in North Mankato.
LSH sophomore Morgan Gregersen hit a ground ball through the right side for a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to send the Giants back to the Class AA Tournament.
The Giants would win by a final of 7-6.
