Mankato High School students graduate after an extraordinary 4-year experience

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East and West High School students can throw their caps in the air- all together and in-person- as they graduate from an extraordinary high school experience because of the pandemic.

“I’m just really proud of everyone in my grade and future grades, and especially the people who graduated during the pandemic. Because it got really difficult for a lot of people. And I managed, but I still had my hard moments. We all got through it. I’m just so proud that we all were able to come out the other side,” Mankato West graduating senior Alex Glaser said.

When these students were sophomores in 2020, they only had spring break on their minds. But that immediately shifted to lockdown and online school because of COVID-19.

“Oh, it was stressful, very stressful. I didn’t like it one bit. School from home was hard for me because I need one-on-one interaction with people,” Mankato East graduating senior Malikye Schreppel said.

The students experienced everything from online, to hybrid, to in-person schooling, in the span of two years.

“I think that that’s the thing- that level of resiliency and when you really look at the core values that this school district has. And thinking about adaptability, flexibility, determination, all those different pieces. Those are the skills we really want to build in our students,” principal of Mankato East High School Jeff Dahline said.

During this past school year, students were able to find a new normal as they shifted back to in-person, classroom learning.

“It definitely felt pretty weird seeing all these people in one place again, because having it so packed felt pretty foreign. And to be able to see them again and reconnect was really fun,” Glaser stated.

“It was amazing. I was happy to see everybody. I was doing a lot better back at school,” Schreppel said.

And dreams of what to do after high school didn’t end because of the pandemic- they grew.

“I’ve been wanting to be a writer, since 6th-7th grade,” Glaser said.

“I always wanted to become a baker,” Schreppel stated.

So, congratulations to the graduating senior class.

“They’ve had an awful lot of opportunities to model and learn from those opportunities through adversity and to look at the world through a different lens, and I think they’ve done that admirably,” Dahline said.

